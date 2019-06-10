



BOSTON (CBS) — The world chuckled on Sunday when some premature Stanley Cup celebration from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch was accidentally made public.

The Bruins didn’t find it very funny.

On Monday, on the heels of a 5-1 win to push the series to a Game 7, Torey Krug admitted that the Bruins were well aware of the Stanley Cup celebratory plans that were in the works in St. Louis.

“It was everywhere,” Krug said.

As for the role that type of information might have played as a motivator, Krug didn’t get too in-depth, but he did state that it was a factor.

“Yeah I mean, it’s … you never want to get too far ahead of yourself, right? And you want to stay in the moment,” said Krug, who recorded an assist on Boston’s first goal. “All you can control is that game right in front of you, and if you don’t win, you don’t get to have any of that. So I remember obviously … that’s some high motivation right there. But now we have another job to do so I don’t want to speak too much about it.”

.@ToreyKrug has a busy few days ahead – and it's not just Game 7. His wife, Mel, is due with their first child in just over a week. "It's been fun…getting ready to go at home with that. I've been able to show up at the rink and play hockey without too much stress." pic.twitter.com/f81CL3zbKD — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) June 10, 2019

That answer was a bit more expansive than the perturbed sigh Charlie McAvoy mustered when asked a similar question on Sunday night.

SILENT TREATMENT: Charlie McAvoy's response to premature celebration planning and newspaper ads in St. Louis is priceless: #NHLBruins #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/adqfz4CzXv — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) June 10, 2019

On Monday, Krug also spoke to another motivating factor for the Bruins — Patrice Bergeron’s pregame speech.

“It’s tough to describe. I mean, when he talks, everyone listens,” Krug said of Bergeron. “He does show up for big moments and he’s able to perform with the best of them. He’s an elite hockey player but an unbelievable person and a great friend and an unbelievable teammate. So any time a guy like that speaks up, you listen.

“It was obviously a huge motivating factor. It got the guys going for sure.”