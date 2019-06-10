TAUNTON (CBS) — Police have arrested a man accused of intentionally starting five fires within two hours in Taunton overnight last week. Derek Lindsay, 46, of Taunton, was arrested and arraigned on multiple arson charges Monday.
According to police, between 11:20 p.m. on June 5 and 1:30 a.m. on June 6, Lindsay started fires at 220 Weir Street, 228 Weir Street, 29 Leonard Court, Silver City Gas on 69 Weir Street, and Art’s International Bakery II on 210 Weir Street.
“All five fires were able to be quickly knocked down and extinguished by the Taunton Fire Department. Due to fire damage to the electrical system at 210 Weir St., four residents living in two apartments above the bakery were temporarily displaced. No injuries were reported,” said police.
Lindsay was charged with three counts of arson of a dwelling, two counts of burning personal property and one count of breaking and entering a building in the nighttime for a felony.
