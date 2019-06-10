  • WBZ TVOn Air

BOSTON (CBS) — Bill Belichick is taking a lax approach to his “No Days Off” policy these last few offseasons. The Patriots had two more OTA sessions scheduled for the beginning of this week, but Belichick has canceled them both.

The Patriots practiced eight times this spring, with five OTA sessions and three days of their mandatory minicamp. They will next hit the field for the start of training camp sometime in July.

Belichick has canceled the final practices before, including last year when the team instead went on a team-building excursion to Fenway Park. While players won’t be practicing on Monday, they will be at Gillette Stadium for another team-building experience, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss. One can only wonder what fun Belichick has planned this time.

Several other coaches around the NFL have also canceled their team’s final days of OTAs, including new Miami Dolphins head coach (and former Patriots assistant) Brian Flores.

 

