CHATHAM (CBS) – A fishing trip company captured incredible video off Cape Cod Sunday of a killer whale swimming alongside dolphins.
Captain Kelly Zimmerman of Got Stryper Charters and Baits told The Boston Globe that he was out with a group looking for tuna about 70 miles off the Cape when the orca and dolphins showed up.
“They followed our bow wake for about 20 minutes,” he told the newspaper. “We kept trying to steer away from it and make little course changes and it just struck right there beneath our pulpit. It was breathtaking.”
The video has been shared hundreds of times on Facebook, with the company commenting “One of the most amazing things I’ve seen in a while.”