By Hoodline
Filed Under:Boston Restaurants, Donuts, Hoodline


In the video above you can find Phantom Gourmet’s picks for the best donuts in the region. Below, find Boston’s top rated spots, compiled by Hoodline.

BOSTON (Hoodline) – Here is a culinary fact – Boston loves its donuts. Are you ready to find the most delicious, freshest donuts around the city? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top options for donuts around Boston, using both Yelp data and our own methodology to produce a ranked list of the city’s best.

1. Kane’s Donuts

Photo: perri v./Yelp

Topping the list is Kane’s Donuts. Located at 90 Oliver St., Two International PL in Downtown, the spot to score donuts and coffee and tea is the highest rated donut spot in Boston, boasting four stars out of 291 reviews on Yelp.

2. Twin Donuts

photo: maxwell p./yelp

Next up is Allston’s Twin Donuts, situated at 501 Cambridge St. (between Barrows and Beacon streets). With four stars out of 285 reviews on Yelp, the breakfast and brunch spot, which offers donuts and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Union Square Donuts

Photo: Nicole q./Yelp

Haymarket’s Union Square Donuts, located at 100 Hanover St. (between Union and Marshall streets), is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the bakery, which offers donuts and more, four stars out of 95 reviews.

4. Mike’s Donuts

photo: joseph s./yelp

Mike’s Donuts, a spot to score donuts and coffee and tea in Mission Hill, is another go-to, with four stars out of 65 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1524 Tremont St. (between Burney and Carmel streets) to see for yourself.

