David Ortiz Recovering After Being Shot In Ambush At Dominican Republic BarDavid Ortiz was hospitalized Monday following surgery for a gunshot wound after being ambushed by a man in a bar in his native Dominican Republic, authorities said.

Game 7 History Favors Bruins Over Blues In Stanley Cup FinalThe numbers have swayed every which way this series when analyzing whether the Bruins or Blues had the better chance of winning the Stanley Cup. Now, with just one game remaining, the numbers favor the Bruins.

Patrice Bergeron Delivered Rousing Pregame Speech For Bruins Before Game 6 In St. LouisThe veteran influence showed up Sunday night in St. Louis, both on the ice for Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final, and in the dressing room before the puck dropped. And it came from Patrice Bergeron.

Game 6 Must Be Remembered As 'The Tuukka Rask Game'On Sunday night in St. Louis, facing elimination in the Stanley Cup Final, the Boston Bruins needed Tuukka Rask to be special. The 32-year-old responded by authoring what should always be known as The Tuukka Rask Game.