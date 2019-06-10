BOSTON (CBS) — A North Carolina man was stopped by the TSA officers at Boston Logan Airport Sunday after a gun was reportedly found in his carry-on luggage.
According to the TSA, the .380 caliber handgun was loaded with eight bullets. It was spotted as his bag when through the x-ray machine.
The gun owner was taken into questioning by Mass. State Police and then issued a summons.
“He told officials that he forgot that he had his loaded gun with him,” the TSA said. “He was permitted to fly—without his gun.”
This is the seventh gun stopped by the TSA at Logan Airport this year.
Passengers can travel with guns as long as they are properly packed in checked baggage and declared. “Firearms must be unloaded, packed in a hard-sided case, locked, and packed separately from ammunition. Firearm possession laws vary by state and locality,” said the TSA.
The fine for a first offense of carrying a gun into a TSA checkpoint is typically $3,900.