ST. LOUIS (CBS) – The Blues can win the Stanley Cup Sunday night in St. Louis with a victory over the Boston Bruins in Game 6. But thanks to a publishing error at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Blues fans got a sneak peek at what the celebration would look like.
A Twitter user shared screenshots of the Post-Dispatch’s e-edition, which featured a photo of the Blues celebrating beneath text that reads “Congratulations to our champions, the St. Louis Blues.”
A letter from Blues chairman and governor Tom Stillman was also included with the Post-Dispatch e-edition. The letter prematurely congratulated Blues fans for their support as the team won its first ever Stanley Cup.
“Winning the Stanley Cup was a dream come true for so many of you,” a letter from said. “All of us will remember where we were, what we did, and how we felt when the Blues brought the Cup home.”
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch Twitter account replied to a large number of superstitious fans, many who worried the misstep could jinx their favorite team.
“In preparation for the outcome of the Stanley Cup Final, some of our readers got a sneak peek at what our advertisers are hoping to say to the Blues, the fans and St. Louis,” the media outlet replied to Twitter users. “We apologize for the sneak peek and hope to share their messages with everyone very soon!”