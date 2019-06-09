  • WBZ TV

BOSTON (CBS) – If you love Italian food, there are few places outside of Italy better to experience it than Tuscan Kitchen.

“Tuscan Kitchen is an artisan Italian experience. We make everything from scratch, we make all of our own pasta, we make all of our own bread, we make our own gelato, all of our own Italian cookies, deserts, we cut our own meat, we actually cure all of our own salumi. We are celebrating scratch authentic artisan Italian heritage with our guests,” said Joe Faro, owner and chief food taster of Tuscan Kitchen’s four beautiful locations.

Tuscan Kitchen in Boston’s Seaport District. (Image Credit: Phantom Gourmet)

The restaurant has restaurants in Salem and Portsmouth, N.H., Burlington, and the newest spot in Boston’s Seaport District.

“We are in that Seaport District of Boston. We have about 14,000 square feet of space and 300 seats. We have a beautiful wine bar,” said Faro. “It’s really cool. It’s an atrium area so you get an amazing view of the Boston skyline and fort point channel, then when you walk into the dining room, you’re going to see a certain rustic elegance to it. So a lot of wood tones, there’s a certain glow about it that reminds you of a Tuscan Kitchen but has a little more sophistication to it.”

The porterhouse at Tuscan Kitchen. (Image Credit: Phantom Gourmet)

The food here is absolutely amazing from the first bite of fresh baked Focaccia to buttery Prosciutto di Parma, a stunning seafood tower, tagliatelle tossed in a wheel of cheese, rich ravioli, a perfectly cooked porterhouse and warm cinnamon sugar zeppoli with crème anglaise.

Tuscan warm cinnamon sugar zeppoli. (Image Credit: Phantom Gourmet)

“When you come to Tuscan kitchen seaport you will immerse yourself in a warm environment of artisan Italian tastes, fine Italian wines, and a warm inviting staff that will allow you to come experience artisan Italian the way it was meant to be,” said Faro.

