  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMWheel of Fortune
    7:30 PMJeopardy!
    8:00 PMGod Friended Me
    9:00 PM48 Hours
    10:00 PM48 Hours
    View All Programs
Filed Under:football clinic, Rob Gronkoswki


BOSTON (CBS) – For two boys who attended Rob Gronkowski’s football clinic Saturday, the day was extra special.

Their, cousin, Maddie Gauthier, who is in the Navy, made a surprise visit, bringing tears to Ryan’s and Christian’s eyes.

Rob Gronkowski poses for a photo with Maddie Gauthier and her cousins, Christian and Ryan. (WBZ-TV)

Gauthier is serving on the USS Nimitz in Washington State. She made the surprise visit home before she’s deployed.

Gronkowski spent the day hanging out with the kids who attended the clinic, signing autographs and taking pictures.

A portion of the proceeds goes to the Gronk Nation Youth Foundation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s