BOSTON (CBS) – For two boys who attended Rob Gronkowski’s football clinic Saturday, the day was extra special.
Their, cousin, Maddie Gauthier, who is in the Navy, made a surprise visit, bringing tears to Ryan’s and Christian’s eyes.
Gauthier is serving on the USS Nimitz in Washington State. She made the surprise visit home before she’s deployed.
Gronkowski spent the day hanging out with the kids who attended the clinic, signing autographs and taking pictures.
A portion of the proceeds goes to the Gronk Nation Youth Foundation.