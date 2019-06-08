READING (CBS) – A teen is facing multiple charges after a hit and run crash at the intersection of Haverhill and Franklin streets in Reading on Saturday night.
Police said the vehicle, which had allegedly left the scene of the crash, had been reported stolen Friday night. During the investigation, police saw the vehicle – driven by a 16-year-old boy – pass near the scene of the crash. Police pursued the car into a dead-end street and arrested the teen.
Police said they found a backpack with the teen’s name on it which contained a handgun and a large-capacity feeding device.
“This was a potentially dangerous situation, and our officers did a tremendous job by preventing it from escalating further and taking a firearm off of our streets,” Deputy Chief David Clark said.
The teen is facing firearms, car theft, driving without a license and hit and run charges. He is being held on $100,000 bail pending his arraignment in Woburn District Court.