BOSTON (CBS) – Will former Patriots assistant Bill O’Brien take another crack at reuniting with a familiar face? Several NFL insiders anticipate just that.
The Houston Texans announced Friday they fired general manager Brian Gaine after only 18 months on the job.
Before the Texans eventually hired Gaines in 2018, they asked for permission to interview New England director of player personnel Nick Caserio and director of college scouting Monti Ossenfort. The Patriots rejected Houston’s requests.
Both Adam Schefter of ESPN and Albert Breer of The MMQB reported Friday night that the Texans are likely to request to interview both candidates again for their current opening.
According to Breer, former Patriots character coach Jack Easterby, who joined the Texans as executive vice president of team development, has already become an “important figure” in the organization. Breer expects Easterby will “have influence” on who the team hires as GM.