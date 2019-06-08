  • WBZ TV

Filed Under:Boston News, Preventing Gun Violence

BOSTON (CBS) – A number of community groups joined a youth-led movement to prevent gun violence in Boston.

On Saturday, the spotlight was on National Gun Violence Awareness Weekend with the Wear Orange Summer Jam at the Lena Park Community Development Center.

On Saturday, the spotlight was on National Gun Violence Awareness Weekend with the Wear Orange Summer Jam at the Lena Park Community Development Center. (WBZ-TV)

Wear Orange was started by a group of teens on the south side of Chicago. Like organizers here, they wanted to enjoy a summer without violence.

“When you talk about gun violence and just how often it happens in the community we live, it’s really concerning, and to think that the youth now feel empowered and they feel that they can really be leaders on this issue because they are the ones mostly affected by it. I think it’s a very powerful message,” said Katherine Martinez, director of the Lena Park CDC.

The orange signifies a pledge to honor the lives of Americans stolen by gun violence and to protect others.

Cambridge Police exchanged gift cards for guns on Saturday. (Photo Credit: Cambridge Police Department)

In that same vein, dozens of weapons were turned in during a Gun Buy Back in Cambridge.

The Cambridge Police Department said 30 unwanted shotguns, pistols, rifles and other weapons were turned in for gift cards.

Safer Homes Safer Communities put on the event. Similar buy-backs with be held in other Massachusetts communities this month.

