MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) – Police are investigating after a Sunoco on South Willow Street in Manchester, New Hampshire, was robbed at gunpoint Saturday night.
According to police, the robbery happened around 7:30 p.m. when a man allegedly entered the store, pulled a gun from his waistband and demanded money after threatening the clerk.
Police said the suspect fled on foot with an unknown amount of cash.
The suspect is described as a white male, in his late 20s to late 30s, 5’5″-5’6″, and as wearing a black beanie hat, black jacket, dark jeans, dark sunglasses and dark gloves.
Police tried to track the suspect with K9 officers, but couldn’t find him.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711.