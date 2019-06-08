  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    6:00 PMWBZ News
    6:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    7:00 PMWheel of Fortune
    7:30 PMJeopardy!
    View All Programs
Filed Under:New Bedford News, Small Plane Crash


SOUTHOLD, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say a small plane has crashed in Long Island, killing the man and woman on board.

The Federal Aviation Authority says in a statement that the single-engine Beechcraft A36 plane crashed in Southold at around 9:15 a.m. Saturday.

Southold Chief of Police Martin Flately says the man and woman on board were killed. Their names were not immediately released.

Flately says the aircraft was flying from Long Island’s MacArthur Airport to New Bedford, Massachusetts when it experienced “some type of mechanical failure” and crashed.

Newsday reports that the plane crashed in a field at the Harbes Family Farm.

Flately says a dog that was in the plane survived.

The FAA says it will investigate the crash along with the National Transportation Safety Board.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s