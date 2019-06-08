Comments
ATTLEBORO (CBS) – Part of Interstate 95 was shut down Saturday following a serious crash with 11 people ejected.
The rollover crash happened near Exit 3 on I-95 in the southbound lane. Heavy delays resulted from the crash, which took place around 11 a.m.
Police said 11 people inside a van were ejected. Debris was scattered across the road.
One person died and serious injuries were reported to other passengers.
Two lanes have since reopened after the crash.
No further information is currently available.