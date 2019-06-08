BOSTON (CBS/AP) — Boston’s annual Pride Parade is marking a seminal event in the LGBTQ rights movement: the Stonewall Riots of 1969.
Organizers say Saturday’s theme of “Looking Back, Loving Forward ” is meant to reflect the strides the gay community has made in the 50 years since the New York City demonstrations and to “acknowledge the struggles that still lie ahead.”
The parade steps off at noon from Copley Square with more than 300 organizations expected to participate. It ends at City Hall Plaza, where there will be a festival and concert.
“American Idol” semifinalist and Broadway performer Todrick Hall is headlining. Singers Robin S. and Beth Sacks are also performing.
Saturday’s events cap a week of celebrations that started with the raising of a rainbow flag at Boston City Hall May 31.
The city is expecting about 50,000 people will march the more than 2-mile parade route. About 750,000 spectators are anticipated.
Boston’s Pride Parade comes as plans are being made for a controversial “Straight Pride Parade” in the city.
