



BOSTON (CBS) — The ceremony Thursday night at Robert Kraft’s residence to hand out rings for winning Super Bowl LIII was, as always, a high-class affair.

But that didn’t mean there wasn’t a little room for some beer chugging.

In a video posted to Instagram by Mackenzie Andrews — wife of Patriots center David Andrews — quarterback Tom Brady leans back and guzzles an entire beer in the blink of an eye.

The sheer nonchalance may take your breath away.

Tom Brady chugging a beer is incredible 🍺 (via @mackdemp26) pic.twitter.com/CbKlt1Wm4N — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) June 7, 2019

To recap: David Andrews is an offensive lineman. Who went to Georgia. Tom Brady is a quarterback. From California, land of the pretty boys. Despite that, without seemingly putting forth much effort, Brady outchugged Andrews, who’s 15 years younger (and a few pounds heavier) than his quarterback.

That Brady could put down that beer despite wearing all those cumbersome rings on his fingers makes the feat all the more impressive.

The Brady 6. pic.twitter.com/BK88mjvlU5 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) June 7, 2019

At this point we probably have to include some message about beer-chugging being unhealthy and dangerous, and that kids should not partake in such activities nor hold such “skills” in high regard, so as not to glorify such things. But, well, beer-chugging by quarterbacks has become all the rage, ever since Aaron Rodgers slow-played a beer chug at a Milwaukee Bucks game in recent weeks. Matthew Stafford couldn’t bear to see such a slow chug and promptly guzzled his own beer that night, thus kicking off a new era where quarterbacks are judged as much on their chugging ability as their downfield accuracy.

In that sense, it’s simply got to be disturbing to the rest of the field that even though the health-obsessed Brady rarely (if ever) drinks alcohol these days, and even though he’s tiptoeing toward his 42nd birthday, he’s still the GOAT — both on the field, and with a light lager in his hand.