CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire man has been accused of voting in that state and in Massachusetts during the November 2016 general election.
Thirty-six-year-old Todd Krysiak, of Alton, New Hampshire, was arrested Friday on one count of voting in more than one state. Prosecutors say he also voted in Leominster, Massachusetts.
Krysiak is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Belknap County Superior Court.
It wasn’t immediately known if he had a lawyer and a number couldn’t be found for him.
This is one sample out of dozens across the country of voter fraud. Last year, the state of Texas fond over 200 in one precinct, all voted Democrat. And the talking heads and the Democrat voters all say that there is no voter fraud going on.