BOSTON (CBS) — Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said the group hoping to put on a straight pride parade is working to apply for a permit and the city cannot deny them one based on their values.
Walsh explained the situation in a Twitter thread Thursday.
“Permits to host a public event are granted based on operational feasibility, not based on values or endorsements of beliefs. The City of Boston cannot deny a permit based on an organization’s values,” the mayor said.
“Boston’s values are clear: respect, diversity, and acceptance of all…Whatever outside groups may try do, our values won’t change. I invite each and every person to stand with us, and show that love will always prevail.”
The group behind the proposed straight pride parade is calling itself Super Happy Fun America. According to the group’s president John Hugo, the parade, once it is permitted, would be the last Saturday in August.
The idea has been criticized on social media.
Walsh will be walking in Boston’s Pride parade on Saturday and invited others to celebrate Pride week and join “in the fight for progress and equality for all.”
No Duh. Youtube should come to this realization also. NO Matter what you are bringing people in who will be patrons and participate in the economy.
There must be recognition of the majority of people that are proud to be straight as long as other groups are allowed to celebrate their pride in who they are. We are very proud and we are happy with what our DNA says what we are and have a right to celebrate this. Other people with inclinations who identify themselves as different things can always march down the street with pride too! I remember as a child identifying myself as Superman with a cape playing with the kids around the block. It was all fun! We all are proud to be Americans!
It’s okay not to be gay
Interesting that the Mayor felt he had to explain why it is OK to grant a permit for a parade that espouses nothing but normal behavior…..
So if a gay person can be proud of who they are and have a parade, what is wrong with a straight person being proud of who they are and have a parade? Why is one ok and not the other?
Can we get an All Race Appreciation Month and All Live’s Matter march? Now about a Racially Balanced Television or Gender Neutral Channel?
Straight white people should just shut up!