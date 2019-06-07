The court issued its 3-0 decision Friday for Owen Labrie, whose jail term is nearly up. He reported to jail in December and his projected release date is June 24.
The 23-year-old Labrie, of Tunbridge, Vermont, was acquitted in 2015 of raping the female classmate as part of “Senior Salute,” a game of sexual conquest, at St. Paul’s School. But a jury found him guilty of misdemeanor sexual assault charges and endangering the welfare of a child. He was also convicted of using a computer to lure an underage student for sex, requiring him to register as a sex offender.