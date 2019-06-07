Comments
HOLYOKE (CBS) – State police have rescued a fawn from I-91 – twice!
On Wednesday, Trooper Nicholas Germain saved the fawn from the left lane of the highway and reunited it with its mother.
That same fawn made another appearance on the highway Thursday morning and was rescued by Trooper Scott Boutell and the driver of a MassDOT Good Samaritan van.
Since the fawn’s mother was likely hit and killed by a car Wednesday night, the fawn spent Thursday night at the State Police Northampton Barracks with the troopers.
The Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife took the fawn for rehabilitation. It will be released into the wild.