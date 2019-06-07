Filed Under:Londonderry News

LONDONDERRY, N.H. (AP) — Police have arrested a New Hampshire man in connection with the death of his wife.

The New Hampshire attorney general’s office said Friday 46-year-old William Argie was charged with second-degree murder, accused of causing the death of his wife by strangling and/or smothering her.

Authorities found 39-year-old Maureen Argie at the couple’s home in Londonderry in April.

William Argie is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday. It wasn’t immediately known if he had a lawyer.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s