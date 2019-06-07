Comments
LONDONDERRY, N.H. (AP) — Police have arrested a New Hampshire man in connection with the death of his wife.
The New Hampshire attorney general’s office said Friday 46-year-old William Argie was charged with second-degree murder, accused of causing the death of his wife by strangling and/or smothering her.
Authorities found 39-year-old Maureen Argie at the couple’s home in Londonderry in April.
William Argie is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday. It wasn’t immediately known if he had a lawyer.
