BOSTON (CBS) — Ivan Barbashev will have to watch Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final at home. The NHL suspended the Blues forward for one game for his high hit on Boston’s Marcus Johansson on Thursday night.
The hit in question came in the first period of Game 5, when Barbashev hit Johansson up high with his shoulder as the B’s forward made a shot. Johansson was a bit shaken up on the play, but no penalty was called.
Barbashev has one goal this series, coming in Boston’s 7-2 victory in Game 3, and six points (three goals, three assists) during St. Louis’ playoff run. But they’ll miss his physical presence, as he has been credited with 80 hits this postseason, second-most in the NHL.
This is the second time a Blues player has been suspended in the series. St. Louis center Oskar Sundqvist was hit with a one-game suspension for Game 3 after he delivered a high hit on B’s defenseman Matt Grzelcyk in Game 2.
The Blues took a 3-2 series lead with their 2-1 win in Boston Thursday night, and look to close out the Stanley Cup Final with a Game 6 victory in St. Louis.