  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMCBS Evening News
    7:00 PMWheel of Fortune
    7:30 PMJeopardy!
    8:00 PMWhistleblower
    9:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Boston Bruins, Boston News, Local TV, NHL, Sports News, St. Louis Blues, Stanley Cup Final


BOSTON (CBS) — Ivan Barbashev will have to watch Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final at home. The NHL suspended the Blues forward for one game for his high hit on Boston’s Marcus Johansson on Thursday night.

The hit in question came in the first period of Game 5, when Barbashev hit Johansson up high with his shoulder as the B’s forward made a shot. Johansson was a bit shaken up on the play, but no penalty was called.

Barbashev has one goal this series, coming in Boston’s 7-2 victory in Game 3, and six points (three goals, three assists) during St. Louis’ playoff run. But they’ll miss his physical presence, as he has been credited with 80 hits this postseason, second-most in the NHL.

This is the second time a Blues player has been suspended in the series. St. Louis center Oskar Sundqvist was hit with a one-game suspension for Game 3 after he delivered a high hit on B’s defenseman Matt Grzelcyk in Game 2.

The Blues took a 3-2 series lead with their 2-1 win in Boston Thursday night, and look to close out the Stanley Cup Final with a Game 6 victory in St. Louis.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s