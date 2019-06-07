WORCESTER (CBS) — The man arrested after a deadly three-car crash on Route 20 in Auburn appeared before a judge Friday. DeJesus Amaro was arraigned on several charges including motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation. His bail was set at $50,000 cash.

According to I-Team sources, police were pursuing Amaro before when he crossed the yellow line and hit two vehicles head-on.

Prosecutors say Amaro told police he fled the scene because there was “no way I’m going back to jail.” Bail set at 50-thousand cash. #wbz pic.twitter.com/RQu8r0xI8i — Beth Germano (@BethWBZ) June 7, 2019

Fifty-four-year-old Mike Robidoux of Auburn, the passenger of another car involved, was killed.

Police say DeJesus Amaro fled the scene of the accident but was found hiding in woods a short time later.

According to court paperwork, Amaro had an odor of alcohol and burnt marijuana on his breath.

Prosecutors say Amaro told police he fled the scene because there was “no way I’m going back to jail.”

Friends and family of Robidoux cried in court as details of the accident were described. Robidoux owned Central Mass Towing, according to his brother Tim. He also leaves behind a wife and three sons.

Nearby video surveillance allegedly captured Amaro, taking off on foot after that crash and police chasing him. He arrested a short time later.

Angel Velazquez told WBZ-TV he is a friend of Amaro. He said the Ford Explorer involved in the crash actually belongs to him but Amaro did not ask to borrow it.

“It’s killing me. That’s the worst part of it is that somebody’s gone,” said Velazquez. “I’m pretty sure he panicked. My thing is just you stop and deal with your problems, the police catch you, stop.”