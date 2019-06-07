



SAUGUS (CBS) – They may not be in the NHL but Coach Tim Pacheco and Coach Dwayne Harris know their hockey. Friday night’s game at Hockey Town USA in Saugus was filled with Bruins fans still recovering from the Game 5 loss and the call, that wasn’t.

“He got flipped from behind he didn’t even see the guy coming,” Karen Harris explained.

“It’s a judgment call but when the referee is standing right there and doesn’t call it, it’s questionable, it’s like what is going on here? The referee is standing right there and the guy falls right in front of him and there is no call so kind of gives you a look of, is there something funky going on in the NHL?” Coach Pacheco said.

Coach Dwayne Harris is a season ticket holder and was there for the mind-boggling moment.

“That was blatant and everybody in the world saw it. It was the biggest penalty ever and no one called it,” Coach Harris said. “It was right in front of me and I saw it in front of me and they are on the ice there is no excuse.”

Right Wing Chris Barsotti, knew something was off.

“I was throwing a couple things around the room definitely,” freshman, Chris Barsotti said. “As soon as you know a hockey player in the Stanley Cup Final isn’t getting back up after a play you know something is wrong, something happened.”

As frustrating as it was to watch as a fan, as a parent it was even more frustrating especially knowing how many of these kids dream to play at that level someday.

“It really sets the stage for dirty play and there’s enough of that going on they don’t need to add to it,” Karen Harris said.

The question up for discussion, whether or not the Blues scoring off that moment, cost the Bruins the game.

“Yeah definitely, definitely,” Coach Harris said.

“Absolutely not, there’s been no sign of the first line whatsoever,” Coach Pacheco believed.

What is certain for both, a lot has to change in Game 6.

“The first line, second line…they have to produce, the power play was on fire earlier in the playoffs, that has to come through without that forget it, it’s over,” Pacheco added.

“They need to do what they did in Game 3 in Game 6 or there won’t be a Game 7,” Coach Harris said.