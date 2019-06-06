Comments
METHUEN – A 17-year-old has been charged in the weekend shooting of another teen. He was arrested Wednesday in Haverhill.
Police believe the Methuen High School student was pushed out of a car after he was shot in Methuen Sunday. Officers responded to Davis Street around 12:30 p.m. to find the teen in the road.
He was rushed to Lawrence General Hospital and underwent emergency surgery, police said. Then, he was med-flighted to a Boston area hospital.
It appears he was shot while in the car at an unknown location and driven to Davis Street, where police believe the teen lives.
The suspect is being held on $500,000 bail. His name was not released.