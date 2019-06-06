TAUNTON (CBS) – Taunton firefighters were busy overnight as they put out a string of suspicious fires. Now, police are searching for a suspect.
Firefighters were called to a truck fire on Weir Street around 11:30 p.m.
Deputy Fire Chief Scot Dexter said flames were put out quickly. But around 12:15 a.m., they were called to a fire in the basement of a bakery on Weir Street.
While extinguishing that fire, a couch fire was reported next door, a deck caught fire nearby, and construction debris also went up in flames in three separate incidents.
“We had three in a row, all suspicious all being investigated,” said Dexter.
Police initially had someone in custody. But a short time later, that person was released as officers determined he was not involved.