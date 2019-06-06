Tom Brady On Not Having Rob Gronkowski Anymore: 'No One's Going To Make Any Excuses For Our Offense'One thing is for certain: Gronk's retirement is not an excuse for the Patriots offense to take a step back.

Patriots Long Snapper Joe Cardona Promoted To Lieutenant In Navyhursday was quite the special day for New England Patriots long snapper Joe Cardona. On the 75th anniversary of D-Day, the 27-year-old was promoted to the rank of lieutenant in the Navy at a special event at Gillette Stadium.

Tom Brady Doesn't Even Like 'Tom Terrific' NicknameThere's been a whole lot of anger surrounding Tom Brady trying to trademark the nickname "Tom Terrific." It turns out, Brady doesn't even like the moniker.

WWE Super ShowDown 2019: Who Wins Undertaker-Goldberg Dream Matchup?The WWE Super ShowDown card, with The Undertaker, Goldberg, Seth Rollins and possibly Brock Lesnar, might be as good as WrestleMania.

It's Uncomfortable For Zdeno Chara To Talk, But His Teammates Had A Lot To Say About Their CaptainZdeno Chara has a broken jaw and can't even talk. But his Bruins teammates had plenty to say after their captain participated in Thursday's morning skate.