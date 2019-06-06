Mookie Betts Homers, Red Sox Complete Sweep Of RoyalsMookie Betts hit a two-run homer off Danny Duffy in a four-run third inning and the Boston Red Sox defeated the Kansas City Royals 7-5 Thursday to complete their first series sweep in nearly a month.

Tom Brady On Not Having Rob Gronkowski Anymore: 'No One's Going To Make Any Excuses For Our Offense'One thing is for certain: Gronk's retirement is not an excuse for the Patriots offense to take a step back.

Patriots Long Snapper Joe Cardona Promoted To Lieutenant In Navyhursday was quite the special day for New England Patriots long snapper Joe Cardona. On the 75th anniversary of D-Day, the 27-year-old was promoted to the rank of lieutenant in the Navy at a special event at Gillette Stadium.

Tom Brady Doesn't Even Like 'Tom Terrific' NicknameThere's been a whole lot of anger surrounding Tom Brady trying to trademark the nickname "Tom Terrific." It turns out, Brady doesn't even like the moniker.

WWE Super ShowDown 2019: Who Wins Undertaker-Goldberg Dream Matchup?The WWE Super ShowDown card, with The Undertaker, Goldberg, Seth Rollins and possibly Brock Lesnar, might be as good as WrestleMania.