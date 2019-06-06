Comments
SCITUATE (CBS) – Investigators say a Scituate boat fire on Tuesday was an accident.
A family of five was on board the 24-foot boat when it caught fire.
According to investigators, the family had just refueled and didn’t run the blowers that dissipate the vapors long enough before starting the engine.
That caused the gas vapors to ignite.
Five people on the boat and seven first responders were injured. The family jumped into the water and were rescued by another boater and brought to shore. A man and a boy were taken to a Boston hospital for treatment of burns.
The boat was a total loss.
Investigators said the boat’s operator did not have formal boat safety education, which may have reduced the possibility of fire.