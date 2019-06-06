Filed Under:Boston News, Dorchester News, Fatal Stabbing


BOSTON (CBS) — A man who died after he was stabbed in a home on Tremlett Street in Dorchester last week has been identified. Police said Richard Frank Jr., 47, of Dorchester was rushed to the hospital and pronounced dead around 11 p.m. on May 31.

Responding Boston Police officers also removed two children from the home.

At the time, a neighbor told WBZ-TV that she was devastated when she saw the crime scene tape on her street.

“They have small children over there. They’re just a wonderful family. I can’t even begin to imagine what happened,” Joanne Thompson said.

A stabbing on Tremlett Street in Dorchester has left a man dead. (WBZ-TV)

Boston Police are actively investigating but no arrests have been made at this time.

