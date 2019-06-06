BOSTON (CBS) — It was 11 years ago Wednesday that Celtics great Paul Pierce had to be wheeled off the floor in Game 1 of the 2008 NBA Final against the Lakers, only to return and finish with 22 points in the 98-88 Boston victory.

It’s a moment that will forever live in Celtics history, as Boston captured their 17th title and Pierce went on to win series MVP. But to some NBA fans, there was something stinky about that moment in Game 1, leading to some grand conspiracy theories.

One of them was Pierce wasn’t injured at all — he just needed to go to the bathroom. (Some rumors say he actually needed a new set of shorts when he initially hit the floor.) The man known as “The Truth” spilled the beans about what really happened during Wednesday night’s NBA Countdown ahead of Game 3 of the Warriors-Raptors NBA Finals.

Rather than a right knee injury, it sounds like Pierce was dealing with some intestinal turmoil, admitting that he did indeed need the wheelchair because he had to use the bathroom.

"I just had to go to a bathroom."@paulpierce34 admits the only reason he left the 2008 Finals in a wheelchair was to go to the bathroom 😂 pic.twitter.com/oIUXgzDzT7 — ESPN (@espn) June 6, 2019

“I have a confession to make,” said Pierce. “I just had to go to the bathroom.”

When Chauncey Billups pressed him why anyone would need a wheelchair for a bathroom visit, Pierce responded that “something went down.” You can use your imagination for the rest.

Pierce’s admission obviously blew up the internet, though many wondered if he was just having some fun with the longstanding rumors. That appeared to be the case when he took to Twitter late Wednesday night.

Sorry to bust y’all haters bubble but the only 💩💩💩💩Ing I did June 5 2008 was on the Lakers #factz #haterzgonnahate #😂😂😂 — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) June 6, 2019

So did Pierce actually have a little surprise in his shorts when he hit the floor in Game 1 of the 2008 NBA Finals, and used a wheelchair to avoid a big mess? The world may never know the actual truth, but the conspiracy will live on.