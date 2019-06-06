BOSTON (CBS) – Police are investigating after a hidden camera was found in the women’s locker room of John Hancock’s former Congress Street headquarters.
The camera, which appeared to have been connected to a live feed of the women’s locker room at one time, was found during regular maintenance of the building.
“We were shocked and disappointed to learn about this serious invasion of privacy. Once we were alerted to the issue, we immediately launched an internal investigation. We take the safety and privacy of our employees extremely seriously and are working with law enforcement to ensure whomever is responsible will be held accountable for this action,” the company said in a statement.
The company is now searching it’s North American offices for any other signs of hidden cameras, including its new Berkeley Street headquarters in Boston.
The company said it is also cooperating with authorities.