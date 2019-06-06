Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – If you were holding out hope that Craig Kimbrel would be making a return to the Red Sox bullpen, that hope officially evaporated Wednesday night.
According to reports, the former Boston closer agreed to a deal with the Chicago Cubs.
Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported the contract is for three years and close to $45 million.
Boston Globe Red Sox reporter Pete Abraham said Boston was “not in the mix” for Kimbrel’s service.
In three years with the Red Sox, Kimbrel had a 2.44 ERA with 108 saves. He has a 1.91 ERA for his career.