BOSTON (CBS) – If you were holding out hope that Craig Kimbrel would be making a return to the Red Sox bullpen, that hope officially evaporated Wednesday night.

According to reports, the former Boston closer agreed to a deal with the Chicago Cubs.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported the contract is for three years and close to $45 million.

Boston Globe Red Sox reporter Pete Abraham said Boston was “not in the mix” for Kimbrel’s service.

In three years with the Red Sox, Kimbrel had a 2.44 ERA with 108 saves. He has a 1.91 ERA for his career.

