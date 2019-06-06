BOSTON (CBS) – As the Stanley Cup final returned to Boston on Thursday night, excited fans arrived at Canal Street – across from the Garden – for Fan Fest.
Lee DaSilva, of Dighton, brought his boys down to get pumped up for Game 5.
“It’s pretty incredible it’s just so overwhelming everything is just so big,” he said. “They watch a little bit on tv and to see the actual Bruins where they play an everything they’re just really excited about it.”
Fans are keeping their fingers crossed that tonight’s the night the Bruins win the Stanley Cup – and they’re hoping Zdeno Chara takes the ice.
“He’s a great player. He’s a huge asset. I hope he plays, but if he doesn’t, that’s a solid team. The Bruins have to pick it up. The hometown crowd will be roaring, and I’m sure they’ll be ready to go,” said fan Tim Huston, of Canada.
Fan Zack Huston, of Canada, describes the Bruins as “pretty intense.”
“It’s a pretty physical team, so it’s nice to watch, like, old-time hockey,” he said.