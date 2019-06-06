BOSTON (CBS) — The St. Louis Blues are now one win away from hoisting the Stanley Cup. And that Cup will be in their building on Sunday night.

The Blues beat the Bruins 2-1 on Thursday night in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final, taking a 3-2 series lead. The game was not without controversy.

The Blues took a 2-0 lead midway through the second period, after Tyler Bozak was not penalized for upending Noel Acciari with a knee to the back of the knee in the Boston end of the ice. Seconds later, David Perron slipped the puck past Rask for the Blues’ second goal.

Here's another angle of the Bozak trip on Acciari pic.twitter.com/qv4gYdRxOq — Here's Your Replay ⬇️ (@HeresYourReplay) June 7, 2019

Bruins team president Cam Neely was seen expressing his disagreement with the call on the game broadcast.

Cam Neely was not a fan of that call. pic.twitter.com/mHzE7IyxbA — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) June 7, 2019

The Bruins did respond by scoring a goal three minutes later, when Jake DeBrusk one-timed a blast past Jordan Binington to put the Bruins on the board. Torey Krug — who had just drawn a minor penalty for high-sticking — picked up the primary assist.

But the Bruins failed to score late with the goalie pulled, leading to the 2-1 victory for St. Louis. Perron’s goal stood as the game-winner.

Binnington stopped 38 shots in the win. Tuukka Rask stopped 19 shots for Boston.

The Blues took a 1-0 lead in the opening minute of the second period, when both Zdeno Chara and Charlie McAvoy chased Zach Sanford behind the net, leaving Ryan O’Reilly alone in front for the one-time goal from the doorstep.

The Bruins controlled play in the first period, outshooting the Blues 17-8. But Binnington stopped all the shots, and the game entered the first intermission tied at 0-0.

Marcus Johansson absorbed an Ivan Barbashev shoulder to the head early in that first period, a play that went uncalled by the referees.

Ivan Barbashev with a high hit on Marcus Johansson. Clean or dirty hit? 🤔#StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/lok8yHC3qD — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 7, 2019

Zdeno Chara played for Boston despite suffering a reported broken jaw in Game 4.

Game 6 will be played Sunday night in St. Louis. The Stanley Cup will be in the building for that game. If it’s not captured in Game 6, then Game 7 will be played Wednesday, June 12, in Boston.