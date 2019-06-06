Zdeno Chara Suits Up For Game 5, Despite Reported Broken JawAfter three days of speculation regarding his playing status, Bruins captain Zdeno Chara was indeed in uniform and on the ice for Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final on Thursday night against the St. Louis Blues.

Mookie Betts Homers, Red Sox Complete Sweep Of RoyalsMookie Betts hit a two-run homer off Danny Duffy in a four-run third inning and the Boston Red Sox defeated the Kansas City Royals 7-5 Thursday to complete their first series sweep in nearly a month.

Tom Brady On Not Having Rob Gronkowski Anymore: 'No One's Going To Make Any Excuses For Our Offense'One thing is for certain: Gronk's retirement is not an excuse for the Patriots offense to take a step back.

Patriots Long Snapper Joe Cardona Promoted To Lieutenant In Navyhursday was quite the special day for New England Patriots long snapper Joe Cardona. On the 75th anniversary of D-Day, the 27-year-old was promoted to the rank of lieutenant in the Navy at a special event at Gillette Stadium.

Tom Brady Doesn't Even Like 'Tom Terrific' NicknameThere's been a whole lot of anger surrounding Tom Brady trying to trademark the nickname "Tom Terrific." It turns out, Brady doesn't even like the moniker.