WORCESTER (CBS) – Blackstone mother Erika Murray didn’t flinch as images of her baby’s clothes were on full display in Worcester Superior Court on Thursday.
“I believe this infant was possibly born alive,” said Massachusetts Medical Examiner Dr. Robert Welton. Murray showed no emotion as he described what investigators found in her home, which has since been demolished. “The first set of remains appeared to be a human infant in an advanced state of decomposition,” said Dr. Welton.
Murray is facing murder charges in two of her babies’ deaths. A third was determined to be stillborn. It was all part of the grim discovery dubbed “the house of horrors” five years ago after a neighbor called police. First responders found not only those infant remains inside, but also two severely neglected babies found alive with no birth records. They used a shovel to get through trash, feces and animal remains.
“It was approximately two feet high in some locations,” Massachusetts State Police Trooper Keith Egan testified.
The question of whether the babies were alive when they died was the focus of testimony on the third day of Murray’s trial Thursday. Two sets of remains had diapers and clothing. State anthropologist James Pokines explained a line in the tooth enamel meant at least one of them could possibly have been days old.
“If you have a line forming, and if you survive a week past birth, then you would actually have a line visible that you could see,” he said.
Friday, the judge is expected to hear the story in Murray’s own words. Prosecutors plan to play a video of her statement to police after the discovery.