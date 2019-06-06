



Why have finger licking good, when you can have finger lickin’ great! These are the 8 Greatest places Phantom has found for fried chicken.

Crave Mad For Chicken

Boston

Kicking off the Great 8 is Crave Mad For Chicken. Located on Kneeland Street in Boston’s Chinatown, Crave has everything from inventive sushi and steaming bowls of Asian style soups to Western-inspired dishes like Parmesan Truffle Fries and Kielbasa swimming in a habanero honey glaze. But what they’re really known for is their crispy, juicy, twice fried Korean style chicken wings.

Loretta’s Last Call

Boston

Loretta’s Last Call on Lansdowne Street brings real Southern food and hospitality to the Northeast. The dining room is decked out with honky tonk decorations, along with a patio outside, and long bar inside that serves classic brews from Schlitz to Shiner Bock and moonshine-inspired cocktails. For a true taste of the south in your mouth, get some of Loretta’s fried chicken available in four styles including classic Southern, extra crunchy herb buttermilk, and hot chicken.

Winner, Winner

Newport, RI

Another Great 8 winner is Winner, Winner in Newport, Rhode Island. This quirky spot specializes in some of the best fried chicken in all of little Rhody. While it’s good on its own, it’s even better in sandwich form. They are all made with fried chicken thighs, and served on toasted potato rolls.

The Automatic

Cambridge

The Automatic in Kendall Square, Cambridge is a neighborhood restaurant and bar that is unpretentious, affordable, and fun with a retro feel in the dining room and a menu lined with all of your favorites from fries, to dogs, to a dessert tray packed with frozen candy bars. The sandwiches here are equally impressive, especially the Korean style fried chicken. It’s made with deep fried chicken thighs with a crunchy coating, and it’s served on a toasted sesame seed bun with a big pile of house made kimchee.

State Park

Cambridge

State Park in Kendall Square, Cambridge is a quirky spot decked out with pinball machines, old school beer signs and a whole bunch of taxidermy on the walls. The menu features southern favorites, including some absolutely awesome fried chicken. Brined in buttermilk and encased in a thin but crispy coating, the chicken can be ordered with sweet and spicy tabasco honey, or with ghost chilis, smoked paprika, and cayenne in a version called Nashville Hot.

Bucktown

Providence, RI

Nestled in a Providence, Rhode Island neighborhood, Bucktown is the definition of a hidden jewel. The must-try dish at this small spot is most definitely their fried chicken. You can get your chicken presented over a waffle for the perfect combination of salty and sweet, or as a sandwich served on a biscuit. For fried chicken purists, just order a big ol’ bucket.

The Chicken Connection

Haverhill, Plaistow, NH

For well over 20 years, the Chicken Connection on Route 97 in Haverhill and in Plaistow, New Hampshire has served up real deal American comfort food. The must order item at the Chicken Connection is, of course, the cooked-to-order fried chicken.

Buttermilk and Bourbon

Boston

Rounding out the Great 8 is Buttermilk and Bourbon. This fun, funky spot brings you from Boston to the Big Easy with a menu lined with southern style small plates. Your palate will continue to be wowed with one bite of their buttermilk fried chicken, served with a choice of three sauces – white barbecue, sweet and spicy, and Nashville.

