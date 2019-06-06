WWE Super ShowDown 2019: Who Wins Undertaker-Goldberg Dream Matchup?The WWE Super ShowDown card, with The Undertaker, Goldberg, Seth Rollins and possibly Brock Lesnar, might be as good as WrestleMania.

It's Uncomfortable For Zdeno Chara To Talk, But His Teammates Had A Lot To Say About Their CaptainZdeno Chara has a broken jaw and can't even talk. But his Bruins teammates had plenty to say after their captain participated in Thursday's morning skate.

Zdeno Chara Takes Ice For Morning Skate, Game-Time Decision For Stanley Cup Game 5Zdeno Chara has a broken jaw, but that may not keep the Bruins captain out Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final on Thursday night.

Chris Sale Became Just The Second Pitcher To Throw Two Immaculate Innings In Same SeasonChris Sale was dominant once again Wednesday night, tossing a complete-game shutout against the Kansas City Royals in a 8-0 Red Sox victory. His stellar evening included another immaculate inning from the Boston ace -- his second of the season.

Was Paul Pierce Joking When He Admitted That He Had To Use Bathroom During Famous Wheelchair Game?To some NBA fans, there was something stinky about Paul Pierce being wheeled off the court in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.