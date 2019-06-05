Weather Alert:Downpours, Thunderstorms Overnight

BOSTON (CBS) – You may have heard…we have a fantastic weekend of weather ahead! Getting there though, will be a bit of a bumpy ride. A raucous night of weather ahead with numerous downpours and thunderstorms, some potentially becoming severe.
TIMING:
Most of the action will occur between 10 p.m. Wednesday night and 9 a.m. Thursday. It won’t be raining the whole time but more of a scattered, off and on type of night.
LOCATION:
While all of southern New England will likely see some rain, amounts will vary greatly from region to region and town to town. Some will receive just a half inch of rain or less, others could get upwards of 2”. Most likely areas to get hit hardest include extreme northern Massachusetts into southern New Hampshire and also extreme southern Massachusetts including the South Coast, Cape and Islands.
IMPACTS:
Localized flooding in areas that get repeatedly pelted with very heavy downpours.
Damaging wind gusts within some of the strongest thunderstorms.
Lightning, again with the strong thunderstorms.
Small hail…not all that likely or widespread but there is still a slight chance.
SEVERE CHANCES:
Overall the risk of any thunderstorms becoming severe is low. However, there could very well be a few storms that get warned on overnight due to briefly damaging winds and/or street flooding.
EYE ON THE PRIZE:
Once we get through the next 24 hours, we are home free! Humidity levels drop, abundant sunshine and comfy temperatures right through the weekend!