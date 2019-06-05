BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Red Sox drafted a local kid on Wednesday, taking North Andover pitcher Sebastian Keane in the 11th round.
Keane has built quite the resume during his time at North Andover. The right-hander tossed a no-hitter in a 1-0 win over Catholic Memorial last week, striking out 13 batters in the game. He was named the Gatorade Massachusetts Player of the Year and Merrimack Valley MVP after finishing his senior season 9-1 with a 0.27 ERA. He fanned an incredible 98 batters over 51.2 innings.
The young righty has a fastball in the low-90s. He was projected to go as high as the fourth or fifth rounds in this year’s draft, but Boston took him with the 347th overall pick. Now we’ll see if they can sign the local product, or if he’ll pitch for another local team next spring.
Keane is committed to Northeastern, but first, he’ll toe the rubber for North Andover in the first round of the MIAA Division 1A Super Eight state tournament on Wednesday, taking on top-seeded Franklin.
