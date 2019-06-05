BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots were back in action on Wednesday for the second of three minicamp practices in Foxboro.
And after a successful and busy first day, here’s what stood out on day two.
A Budding Brady-Harry Connection
It’s clear that Tom Brady wants to fast-track his relationship with N’Keal Harry. That effort thus far has included backyard throwing sessions, and now extra side sessions on both Tuesday and Wednesday.
Highlight For Harry
Braxton Berrios drew all the oohs and ahhs from the crowd on Tuesday, but on Wednesday it was the top-round talent making the catch of the day.
That catch may or may not have held up on replay review, though.
Harry overall had trouble going against All-Pro cornerback Stephon Gilmore.
That kind of work early in minicamp as a rookie can only help as Harry acclimates to the NFL.
Maurice Harris The Star Of The Day
Don’t get confused now, but the receiver who really popped was Harris, not Harry.
Thuney Still At Tackle
Joe Thuney has been taking reps as the starting left tackle, as Isaiah Wynn recovers from last year’s torn Achilles. That continued Wednesday.
Still No Sony
Where is Sony Michel? That’s hard to say. But he’s definitely not at Patriots practice.
Michel was spotted during an OTA session earlier this offseason, but he was absent at a session open to the media. To this point, Michel’s absence has not been explained.
The 31st overall pick in 2018, Michel is coming off a rookie season with 931 rushing yards and six touchdowns in 13 regular-season games. He had 336 yards and three touchdowns in the playoffs, including the lone touchdown in New England’s 13-3 Super Bowl victory.
The Patriots, though, aren’t shorthanded at running back.
Tom Brady: Still Good
With numbers like these, Tom Brady may be on track to take home Minicamp MVP honors.
Odds And Ends
The Patriots will be back on the practice field on Thursday, before freshening up and heading to Robert Kraft’s house to receive their Super Bowl rings.