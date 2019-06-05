



BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots were back in action on Wednesday for the second of three minicamp practices in Foxboro.

And after a successful and busy first day, here’s what stood out on day two.

A Budding Brady-Harry Connection

It’s clear that Tom Brady wants to fast-track his relationship with N’Keal Harry. That effort thus far has included backyard throwing sessions, and now extra side sessions on both Tuesday and Wednesday.

More side work for Tom Brady and N’Keal Harry today. The two of them split off with White and Watson again during punt drills, with Edelman joining for a bit too and Josh McDaniels dishing out coaching points. — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) June 5, 2019

Highlight For Harry

Braxton Berrios drew all the oohs and ahhs from the crowd on Tuesday, but on Wednesday it was the top-round talent making the catch of the day.

N'Keal Harry with the catch of the day. Came late in practice. Back of the end zone. Poorly thrown ball by Hoyer. He adjusted. Went up high. Twisted his body. Then got his feet down. Good day for him #Patriots — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) June 5, 2019

N’Keal Harry made the catch of the day today. One-handed stab of a Brian Hoyer pass to the back of the end zone. Harry batted it to himself and secured it before hitting the ground. Hoyer fired up. — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) June 5, 2019

That catch may or may not have held up on replay review, though.

N’Keal Harry *might* have made an acrobatic TD catch against Stephon Gilmore in the back of the end zone. Defense said he didn’t control the ball; offense said he did. Hard to tell from our angle. Other than that, Gilmore locked down Harry again. Very tough matchup for the rook. — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) June 5, 2019

Video: First-round pick N’Keal Harry works against Deion Branch, who is helping the coaching staff out at mandatory minicamp. Branch (43 catches in 2002) is the most productive rookie WR in the Bill Belichick era. Harry is being relied upon to challenge that production in 2019. pic.twitter.com/LSy7sBVNnQ — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) June 5, 2019

Harry overall had trouble going against All-Pro cornerback Stephon Gilmore.

Stephon Gilmore locked down Harry, again today. The rookie didn’t have a catch in full-team drills. — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) June 5, 2019

N’Keal Harry drew Stephon Gilmore throughout the practice. Tough matchup, as to be expected. Thrown right into the fire. — Kevin Duffy (@KevinRDuffy) June 5, 2019

That kind of work early in minicamp as a rookie can only help as Harry acclimates to the NFL.

Maurice Harris The Star Of The Day

Don’t get confused now, but the receiver who really popped was Harris, not Harry.

Maurice Harris was today's standout among #Patriots receivers at minicamp. At one point he caught three passes from Tom Brady in a single 11-on-11 session. — Matt Dolloff (@mattdolloff) June 5, 2019

In the first 11v11 period, Brady completed three passes – all to Maurice Harris. Harris had a good day. He can line up everywhere – inside and out – and also returns punts — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) June 5, 2019

Really strong day for Maurice Harris, who also looked good yesterday. He caught all five balls thrown his way — including a few nice lunging grabs in traffic — and saw a lot of reps with Brady. Probably the most impressive receiver overall so far this week. — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) June 5, 2019

Patriots WR Maurice Harris continues to impress in minicamp. Highpoints the ball and tracks it well in the air. He’s been running with the first group consistently, spending a lot of time in the slot. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) June 5, 2019

Thuney Still At Tackle

Joe Thuney has been taking reps as the starting left tackle, as Isaiah Wynn recovers from last year’s torn Achilles. That continued Wednesday.

Joe Thuney continues to run with the first team at left tackle. If the current O-line depth stands, I wouldn't be surprised if he was the backup behind Isaiah Wynn this season. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) June 5, 2019

Joe Thuney again at LT. Brian Schwenke took most of the reps at LG. Yesterday Ted Karras was next to Thuney in that spot. — Kevin Duffy (@KevinRDuffy) June 5, 2019

Here’s Tom Brady and “left tackle” Joe Thuney pic.twitter.com/qHvKuDhfy0 — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) June 5, 2019

Isaiah Wynn, who missed all last season with a torn Achilles, is still not participating in team periods. He was, however, working with linemen during blocking drills and appeared to be pushing off without issue. All smiles after practice. — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) June 5, 2019

Still No Sony

Where is Sony Michel? That’s hard to say. But he’s definitely not at Patriots practice.

Practice notes: Quite a bit w/ run game, and with Sony Michel not on the field (reason unknown), rookie RB Damien Harris gets quality reps. LB Jamie Collins (pictured) active and looking like key cog. Matt LaCosse as top TE. Maurice Harris with top WRs. Catching everything. pic.twitter.com/YAvNYDukRb — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) June 5, 2019

Michel was spotted during an OTA session earlier this offseason, but he was absent at a session open to the media. To this point, Michel’s absence has not been explained.

The 31st overall pick in 2018, Michel is coming off a rookie season with 931 rushing yards and six touchdowns in 13 regular-season games. He had 336 yards and three touchdowns in the playoffs, including the lone touchdown in New England’s 13-3 Super Bowl victory.

The Patriots, though, aren’t shorthanded at running back.

Ton of reps for rookie RB Damien Harris. He catches the ball well out of the backfield. Harris is getting more reps with Sony Michel not participating. #Patriots — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) June 5, 2019

Tom Brady: Still Good

With numbers like these, Tom Brady may be on track to take home Minicamp MVP honors.

Quick minicamp day 2 rundown: Brady was 20 of 26 today in competitive team drills. Stidham again took all third-team reps over Etling. Mayo continued calling defensive plays. Same attendance as yesterday. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) June 5, 2019

QB stats for today: 4v4s: Hoyer 3/4, Stidham 3/4, Etling 1/3 7v7s: Brady 3/3, Hoyer 3/3 11v11s: Brady 10/16, Hoyer 9/13, Stidham 4/5 — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) June 5, 2019

Odds And Ends

Patriots practice setlist: “Let It Whip” (Dazz Band); “Hip Hop Hooray” (Naughty By Nature); “Daughter” (Pearl Jam); “Alive” (Pearl Jam); “Walk This Way” (Aerosmith); “Enter Sandman” (Metallica); “You Could Be Mine” (Guns N’ Roses). — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) June 5, 2019

Pass deflections today: Stephon Gilmore 2, Jamie Collins, Jonathan Jones, Malik Grant, Duron Harmon, Terrence Brooks — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) June 5, 2019

First on the field again today: Gunner Olszewski. pic.twitter.com/kdYHyNS55Q — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) June 5, 2019

Rookie quarterback Jarrett Stidham fumbled a snap during a team drill and had to run a lap for his error. He continues to hold on to the ball too long when under center. — Matt Dolloff (@mattdolloff) June 5, 2019

During the Patriots first 11v11 walkthrough, I thought it was interesting that rookie Byron Cowart was rotating in with starters on the defensive line — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) June 5, 2019

Patriots wrapping up Day 2 of minicamp. Stephon Gilmore had himself a day. Nice breakup of a Tom Brady pass during one of the competitive periods. Broke quickly on a short out-route. Apparently picking up where he left off last year. Had a couple PBUs today. — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) June 5, 2019

The Patriots will be back on the practice field on Thursday, before freshening up and heading to Robert Kraft’s house to receive their Super Bowl rings.