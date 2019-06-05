



LAWRENCE (CBS) – Can a dream home end a nightmare? Does a handsome four bedroom Colonial erase the past? On the same lot where Veronica and Ivan Soto’s home burned down in the Merrimack Valley gas explosions, they took us on a tour of their brand new home.

There are new bedrooms, new bathrooms, and a new man cave. Possibly the best thing to see in the home is the teenage Soto girls smiling and playing darts. Since last September’s disaster, David Wade has been sharing the story of the Soto family – from their temporary apartment, through construction, and now, finally, move-in day.

Every time we checked in with the Sotos, the girls have been too upset to talk. But this time, they opened up a bit.

“I mean, we are getting there, but it’s not there yet,” explained 16-year-old Destiny when asked what the last eight and a half months have been like. Her sister, 13-year-old Aalyah, described similar emotions.

“It’s kind of hard because a lot of people think you have a new house, everything is just done, you’re happy again, everything is perfect. But it’s not like that, you know? It doesn’t take away that pain.”

Old pain remains, even with new construction. The girls said that they think about the explosions and the trauma of September 13 every day.

The Sotos are crystal clear about this: they are excited and they are grateful. Standing at the island in their new kitchen, they feel blessed. Yet, there is a slight edge. Something they have been hearing bothers them. It goes something like this: “Wow, you got a pretty nice house out of all this.”

Veronica and Ivan told us they feel judged. “I do. I definitely do. It’s unfair,” Veronica said.

The family home caught fire while 16-year-old Destiny, was home alone. “I saw the inside of the house. It was black, completely black. Saw the smoke coming out,” she recalled.

The Sotos lost every sentimental thing they had. So yes, they have a new house, but the resentment for Columbia Gas remains.

According to federal investigators, the explosions that broke out across Lawrence, Andover, and North Andover were caused by an over-pressurized gas line.

“I want to make it clear, we have not accepted or received one cent from Columbia Gas,” said Ivan.

Their new home was built with insurance money, generous donations, and the Soto’s own savings. There has been no settlement with Columbia Gas. So now, Veronica and Ivan Soto have filed a civil lawsuit against the gas company, seeking a jury trial.

“It’s not the road we wanted to take,” explained Veronica.

“Obviously something horrible happened and we got something great,” said Aalyah, referring to their new home, “but it still doesn’t take away the fact that that horrible thing happened.”

“That’s what we want to make sure Columbia Gas understands,” added her father. “This is an emotional scar that [the girls] will have for the rest of their lives.”