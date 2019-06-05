  • WBZ TVOn Air

Filed Under:Mansfield News, Mansfield Police

MANSFIELD (CBS) – There’s a baby boom at the Mansfield Police Department.

The department said four of its members have welcomed four babies in four months.

“It’s the kind of thing that makes you want to order matching onesies and take photos,” the department posted to Facebook.

And that’s exactly what police did this week, posing with their newborns in “MPD Baby Patrol” shirts. The photoshoot has nearly 2,000 likes on Facebook.

“Congratulations to John and Chris, our first-time dads, and to Derek and Tony who welcomed new members to their beautiful families,” the department said.

