BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Mayor Marty Walsh will host 2020 presidential hopeful Joe Biden on Wednesday to discuss climate change and tour the park being built in memory of Boston Marathon bombing victim Martin Richard.
During Biden’s visit, Walsh is scheduled to brief the former Vice President on the city’s initiatives to prepare for climate change.
Wednesday’s meeting comes one day after Biden announced his official plans for the environment. Biden released a 22-page propose to jump start a “clean energy revolution” aimed to both tackle climate change and build economic opportunity with new green jobs.
Biden’s 4-part plan addresses climate and energy concerns throughout the United States and across the world.
The Democratic candidate for president addressed the plan during a campaign stop in New Hampshire on Tuesday.
“My plan calls for, its a staggering number to use in a state like mine and Delaware, but $1.7 million dollars of investment over the next 10 years to ensure that this country is 100% clean economy net zero emissions by 2050,” he said.
Biden said one of the first things he would do as president is rejoin the Paris Agreement.
At 12:30 p.m., Biden is scheduled to tour Martin’s Park, which is being built in memory of Boston Marathon bombing victim Martin Richard. The park is scheduled to open to the public on June 15.