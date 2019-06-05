BOSTON (CBS) – The FDA is warning consumers, especially women of childbearing age, about an ingredient found in some dietary supplements.
It’s called vinpocetine, but is sometimes referred to as vinca minor extract, lesser periwinkle extract, or common periwinkle extract. It’s often found in supplements that claim to enhance memory, increase energy or support weight loss.
Scientists say this ingredient can increase the risk of miscarriage or impair fetal development in pregnant animals, and they worry the same could be true for pregnant women. So, the FDA is advising pregnant women or women who could become pregnant not to take supplements containing this compound.
The FDA is also advising marketing firms to ensure their products contain safety warning on the labels.
In some countries, vinpocetine is treated like a prescription drug but not here in the United States where dietary supplements are not strictly regulated by the FDA.