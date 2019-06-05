BOSTON (CBS) – Phillip Foy, the Rhode Island man suspected of fatally shooting a cab driver in broad daylight outside a hotel in Boston’s Back Bay, is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday. Family members say victim Luckinson Oruma was a hard-working father of five.
Boston Police said it happened just before 11 a.m. on Tuesday at Huntington Avenue and West Newton Street, near the Colonnade Hotel. Oruma was pronounced dead at a Boston hospital.
Foy allegedly tried to steal Oruma’s taxi. Police say Foy shot Oruma multiple times and took off in the cab before he was arrested a block away.
“I wish my dad didn’t suffer, hope he didn’t suffer,” said Princewill Oruma, one of Luckinson’s five sons. “Trying to shop for a good gift for my father for Father’s Day, but at this point I’ll be shopping for funeral homes.”
Foy is charged with murder, armed carjacking and unlawful possession of a firearm. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court on Wednesday.