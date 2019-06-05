BOSTON (CBS) — Alex Cora gave a young Red Sox fan in Kansas City a birthday they’ll never forget.
The Sox fan spent his birthday at Kauffman Stadium to watch the Red Sox take on the Royals Tuesday night. Before the game, he hung out near the Boston dugout with a sign saying he wanted to spend his birthday meeting his favorite player, Mookie Betts.
But meeting the reigning AL MVP wasn’t enough in Cora’s eyes. The Boston skipper saw the fan and told security to let him on the field. Rather than just introducing the boy to Mookie, Cora took walked him around during the team’s pre-game stretch and introduced him to the whole team.
WEEI’s Josh Lewin caught the incredibly heartwarming moment camera:
The boy spent a few minutes with Betts, J.D. Martinez, Andrew Benintendi and Michael Chavis as they got ready for Tuesday night’s game. What a special evening for the youngster, a birthday treat he’ll remember for the rest of his life.
That good karma helped the Red Sox too, as they beat the Royals 8-3 on Tuesday night.