MARBLEHEAD (CBS) – Ever wanted to be in an Adam Sandler movie? Extras are needed for his upcoming Netflix flick “Hubie Halloween,” and filming is taking place in the Boston area.
Production is asking anyone interested to come to the Marblehead Community Center at 10 Humphrey Street on Saturday, June 8, anytime between 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The casting call is for all ages and all kinds of people. Those interested are encouraged to come in creative original Halloween costumes, but costumes are not required.
Those who can’t make it on Saturday but are still interested in being a paid extra can email a current photo of themselves with height, weight and contact information and a description of their car to halloweenextras@gmail.com.
The Observer reports that the movie is a murder mystery that takes place in Salem, Massachusetts on Halloween.