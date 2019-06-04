WEBSTER (CBS) — Webster Police are asking if anyone in the May Park Street area has surveillance video that would help their investigation into an alleged kidnapping that took place there Friday.
A 12-year-old girl reported to police that around 2:30 p.m. a man enticed her to get into his car and then she was taken to Connecticut where she was sexually assaulted.
According to police, the man was white with blonde hair, a short beard, and had a “skinny” face. The car was black with two doors and a light interior.
Police are asking anyone with surveillance video or still pictures from the area of May Street Park between 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Friday, and from the area of Lake Parkway and/or Thompson Road between 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Friday to reach out by calling 508-943-1212 or emailing crimetips@websterpolice.com.
The girl said she rode her bike to the park to meet a friend when the man told her, he needed her help with a friend.
After the alleged attack, the girl was “believed to have been dropped off somewhere in the vicinity of Chase Avenue in Dudley, where she ran to a resident’s home and contacted her mother,” said police.
Connecticut State Police are assisting with the investigation.