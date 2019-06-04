DEDHAM (CBS) – Calling all fans of the “Toy Story” series: Showcase Cinema de Lux Legacy Place in Dedham will be hosting a “Toy Story 4 Movie Marathon” this month.
There are a handful of theaters around the country holding movie marathons before the premiere of “Toy Story 4,” and Dedham is the only participation location in the Boston area, according to Showcase Cinemas.
“Just in time for summer vacation, Pixar fans will have the unique opportunity to see the entire Toy Story series in chronological order starting at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 20 and concluding with an early showing of “Toy Story 4” at 5:00 p.m.,” a statement from Showcase reads.
During the movie marathon, the theater will offer family friendly activities in the lobby including music, games, face painting, airbrush tattoos, caricature art and more.
In April, diehard “Avengers” fans attended a 22 Marvel movie-marathon in Revere leading up to the premiere of “Avengers: Endgame.”